‘Reading opens up a world of imagination’, says founder, CEO of FDI India Vishal Yadav

Vishal Yadav is the CEO and Founder of FDI India, a start-up that provides consultancy to Indian businesses to accelerate business growth by obtaining soft loans from foreign investors through the most credible route. Yadav completed his master’s in Finance Management from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bengaluru, and established FDI in 2015. Here, the entrepreneur talks about his love for motivational books.



Have your reading preferences changed over the years? If yes, how?

From the very beginning, I have been into biographies and inspirational books of influential people such as Steve Jobs, Warren Buffet etc as these stories throw light upon trials and tribulations of their lives. Reading about their experiences motivates me.

While I still read biographies, these days, I am also reading books that give tips to make business more successful. However, my reading time has got down a bit over the years. I hope to improve upon the same this year.



What kind of books do you like and which ones do you dislike?

I have always been inclined towards light reading. I like reading more motivational books as they encourage me, boost me and fill energy that I need to keep going. A portion of my top picks would be Intelligent Investor, Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. I don’t dislike any kind of book; there is always something positive that you can gain out of every book, irrespective of its genre.

What is it about the written word that audio or visual cannot fulfill?

Reading books increases concentration; the written word open a world to an unparalleled imagination, while visual and audio mediums restrict your imagination. These new mediums do not allow you to think beyond what you see and listen to. Coming back to home after work hours and having a good read is truly the best way to unwind. The simplicity in context attracts me the most. I prefer readings that emphasise upon “Say more in less words”.



Do you maintain a bookshelf/ e-library?

I keep my books in a bookshelf as I don’t prefer to read online. I have my own library set up in my room which consists of books like Rich Dad Poor Dad, The Lean Startup by Eric Reis, Inside the Tornado by Geoffrey Moore, and Focus by Al Ries.