Bengal polls 2021: Covid becomes focus of campaigning as cases continue to surge

KOLKATA: Who cares more for the sufferers of Covid-19? This has become the latest bone of contention, as poll mercury continues to soar in West Bengal. On the day of the fifth phase of Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sincerity in controlling the virus situation, after being accused by her of spreading the disease in the state.

Addressing a rally in the coal belt of Asansol, Modi asked why did Mamata not attend the meeting of chief ministers on Covid control measures. “I held two meeting with the chief ministers. But she did not attend. She is not concerned about people’s health in Bengal in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ Modi said. A few days ago, Mamata had said that BJP is bringing people from Gujarat and Bihar to erect stages for election rallies and other work.

Saying that they are spreading virus in the state, she had held Modi responsible for that. Modi also accused Mamata of doing politics over the persons killed during the fourth phase of polling. “An audio tape has come out which shows how Didi is doing politics over it.

She is talking about a procession with dead bodies.” In the clip, Mamata is purportedly heard instructing a TMC candidate not to release the bodies because she would take out a rally with those. TMC has said that Mamata’s phone is being tapped and filed a complaint with the Election Commission. There are unconfirmed reports that Mamata has ordered a CID probe into the mater.

