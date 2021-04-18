STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bengal polls 2021: Covid becomes focus of campaigning as cases continue to surge

Who cares more for the sufferers of Covid-19? This has become the latest bone of contention, as poll mercury continues to soar in West Bengal.

Published: 18th April 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Polls 2021

Women show their Voter ID card, as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during fifth phase of State Assembly Election at Salt Lake, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Who cares more for the sufferers of Covid-19? This has become the latest bone of contention, as poll mercury continues to soar in West Bengal. On the day of the fifth phase of Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sincerity in controlling the virus situation, after being accused by her of spreading the disease in the state.

Addressing a rally in the coal belt of Asansol, Modi asked why did Mamata not attend the meeting of chief ministers on Covid control measures. “I held two meeting with the chief ministers. But she did not attend. She is not concerned about people’s health in Bengal in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ Modi said. A few days ago, Mamata had said that BJP is bringing people from Gujarat and Bihar to erect stages for election rallies and other work.

Saying that they are spreading virus in the state, she had held Modi responsible for that. Modi also accused Mamata of doing politics over the persons killed during the fourth phase of polling. “An audio tape has come out which shows how Didi is doing politics over it.

She is talking about a procession with dead bodies.” In the clip, Mamata is purportedly heard instructing a TMC candidate not to release the bodies because she would take out a rally with those. TMC has said that Mamata’s phone is being tapped and filed a complaint with the Election Commission. There are unconfirmed reports that Mamata has ordered a CID probe into the mater.

78.36% Polling until 5 pm in Phase 5 of Bengal elections on Saturday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls 2021 coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp