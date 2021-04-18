COVID-19: Science shall prevail

The Covid is back again. With a vengeance, one must say. Was I expecting this? Well, my medicine mind was expecting this but as an administrator, I was hoping against hope that perhaps it won’t. I was wrong again as an administrator. It might look very simplistic now in hindsight as to so many things the people in the helm of things could or should have done. But is all that so straight? The government started the vaccination process in January.

All the top doctors of the country, led by example right from Delhi to Chennai and took the jab. For me, it was a landmark day for science in India as all went so well. No causal deaths due to vaccine were reported even after more than 10 million doses have been administered. We are not used to appreciating good news for long. Soon the sceptics took over. One TV anchor--with whatever understanding he had of immunology, virology and epidemiology-- was screaming, “Safety is ok but what about efficacy and immunogenicity?” As if he understood the difference between the two.

I must admit that despite studying medicine for good eight years of my life from a premier institution, I do not. So the net result was that people were not so forthcoming to take the vaccination. This attitude was seen globally but was perhaps more in India. Vaccine centres wore a desolate look in February. I urged a few of my relatives, friends and associates but most were sceptic. The simple prevailing line of argument was that we are still not very sure of a foreign body’s reaction inside the body and secondly, as the Covid was going down, there was no need.

Our faith in science and more so in life science is very convenient, and I knew it’s near impossible to convince any. The educated ones would show me some Google-downloaded research and the uneducated ones would come up with a stream of logic. Globally this wave was to come vaccination or no vaccination. The silver lining as per the empirical study was that the fully vaccinated cases won’t get worse. Now that the problem has set in again, there isn’t much point in delving into it. Looking at the trends globally and the virus behaviour post-vaccination we can reasonably decipher out three things.

The first and foremost is that wherever vaccination has started, mutant variants have taken over which is natural virus behaviour. However, this second wave lasts roughly around 50-60 days during which vaccination must continue at an increased pace. On March 14th, 2021, India had around 10,000 cases and 120 deaths. In a month, cases have gone up 18 times and deaths around 10 times. Looking at the number of cases in Maharastra, and Mumbai in particular, and after speaking to a few of my doctor friends who are working with Covid there, it appears that Mumbai is peaking or has peaked.

So in all logical understanding, Mumbai and Maharashtra should see a decline in the number of cases and deaths in the coming days. The second is that different states would peak and behave in a different pattern depending on the intervention being done to contain Covid. As I spoke to a doctor friend in Tennessee, USA, he informed me that very few states in the USA where Covid appropriate behaviour wasn’t being followed and vaccination was going at a slow pace were contributing to most of the cases. The USA had around 70,000 cases on 13th April and 700 deaths, much less from its peak.

It has seen fewer cases in the second wave post-vaccination. Japan had around 2,000 cases and 5 deaths on 13th April. South Korea too had similar statistics. The UK had 4,300 cases and around 40 deaths on 13th April which was significantly much higher in February. These are the countries that have done vaccination at a rapid pace with very little resistance from their people. These are empirical data and deciphering definite conclusions from them won’t be very appropriate in medical science. It would be like the Baba who comes out with solutions to all medical problems when they are ebbing and vanishes when the problems surmount. Also, a lesson from my first clinical teacher in medicine which I never forgot is that ‘medicine is not mathematics’.

Still in these challenging times, studying the virus behaviour, statistics and speaking to clinicians all across the country and the world, I may stick my neck out and say with some degree of inferred logic that states which continue with vaccination and enforce Covid appropriate behaviour may see there cases declining in the first week of May. The health infrastructure being challenged till then is a reality which administrators and health care workers will have to fight unitedly.

(The writer is currently posted as additional commissioner in Noida. He has also served as private secretary to Minister of State for Health, Government of India. The views are personal)