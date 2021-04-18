STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi government to revive country’s biggest Covid-19 facility with capacity of 10,000 beds

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday during a video conference also announced that the facility is being worked upon to open up for facilitating Covid-19 patients.

Published: 18th April 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | @msisodia)

NEW DELHI:  The country’s largest Covid- 19 facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi with capacity of 10,000 beds is being revived once again for patient admission considering the unprecedented surge of coronavirus cases. The facility was opened last year to consider covid surge. It was closed down in February this year as cases had dropped.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday during a video conference also announced that the facility is being worked upon to open up for facilitating Covid-19 patients. “2,500 beds are also being set up in Radha Soami Satsang Complex in Chhatarpur. I am hoping that we will get 6,000 more beds in the coming two-three days,” the CM said. The management at the spiritual organisation’s centre in Chattarpur confirmed that the facility will be restarted soon.

“The government is planning to restart the facility soon. Officials are likely to conduct a survey on Saturday evening and finalise the modalities,” said Vikas Sethi, the secretary of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre. The 10,200-bed facility was inaugurated on July 5 last year and was operated by the Indo- Tibetan Border Police.

The centre was 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide roughly the size of 20 football fields and had 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre was closed in February when coronavirus cases in the capital had reduced significantly. The facility had admitted patients referred by 11 hospitals in the city, including AIIMS and Safdarjung.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radha Soami Satsang Beas India biggest covid facility Delhi government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp