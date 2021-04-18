Delhi government to revive country’s biggest Covid-19 facility with capacity of 10,000 beds

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest Covid- 19 facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi with capacity of 10,000 beds is being revived once again for patient admission considering the unprecedented surge of coronavirus cases. The facility was opened last year to consider covid surge. It was closed down in February this year as cases had dropped.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday during a video conference also announced that the facility is being worked upon to open up for facilitating Covid-19 patients. “2,500 beds are also being set up in Radha Soami Satsang Complex in Chhatarpur. I am hoping that we will get 6,000 more beds in the coming two-three days,” the CM said. The management at the spiritual organisation’s centre in Chattarpur confirmed that the facility will be restarted soon.

“The government is planning to restart the facility soon. Officials are likely to conduct a survey on Saturday evening and finalise the modalities,” said Vikas Sethi, the secretary of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre. The 10,200-bed facility was inaugurated on July 5 last year and was operated by the Indo- Tibetan Border Police.

The centre was 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide roughly the size of 20 football fields and had 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre was closed in February when coronavirus cases in the capital had reduced significantly. The facility had admitted patients referred by 11 hospitals in the city, including AIIMS and Safdarjung.