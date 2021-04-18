STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting: India assures assistance to victims’ kin  

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday assured all possible assistance to the families of the victims of Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis in the US. 

Published: 18th April 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:09 AM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday assured all possible assistance to the families of the victims of Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis in the US. At least eight people, including four Sikhs, were killed and five others were left injured in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indiana.

“Deeply shocked by the shooting incident... Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate (in Chicago) is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders. Will render all possible assistance,” he tweeted. 

Jaishankar’s remarks come after the Indian Embassy in Washington said its consulate in Chicago was in touch with local authorities as well as leaders of the community. The Sikh victims were identified as Amarjeet Johal (68), Jaswinder Kaur (64), Jaswinder Singh (68) and Amarjit Sekhon (48). Indianapolis Police chief Randal Taylor said a significant number of workers at the FedEx processing centre are from the Sikh community. The gunman is a former employee of FedEx. 

