Raipur Diary: Former Chhattisgarh CM late Ajit Jogi’s vehicle serving Covid patients

Ejaz Kaiser By

Former CM’s vehicle serving Covid patients

A personal vehicle often used by former CM late Ajit Jogi is now serving as a modern ambulance for Covid-19 patients. The vehicle, though donated by the Jogi family on August 15 last year, was not used by the authorities. Later, it was given to a voluntary organisation to operate free-of-cost as ambulance for helping Covid patients. It transports needy patients residing in distant areas to access swift healthcare facilities. The vehicle has amenities required during emergency situation and provides critical help and other life-support system.

National Employers Federation gets new chief

Chairman of Chhattisgarh state council of FICCI, Pradeep Tandon has gotten additional responsibility as the head of state committee of the National Employers Federation. The all-India body safeguards and projects the views and concerns of employers in the field of industrial and human relations at state, national and international levels.

“Against the background of government policies, industrial performance and growth, it remains equally significant to effectively give voice to the affairs, importance and problems of the employing community,” Tandon said. The federation believes that human resources need to be nurtured and cared for in an era of industrial growth and mounting challenges.

Balco takes initiative to promote Dhokra art

The Vedanta group’s Balco is taking steps to empower the tribals engaged in creating the Dhokra art form and make them self-reliant. Stating that the creative potential of rural artisans remains unexplored, the Vedanta says it is trying to revive indigenous tribal art forms like Dhokra, mural and tribal paintings by creating a new market for them.

The artisans are supported with raw materials, technical expertise, micro-finance and market opportunities. Also an exhibition and competition of tribal arts for local artists are organised to encourage adoption of crafts as a means of sustainable livelihood in the region, said Balco officials.

Power consumption surges during lockdown

Amid the ongoing lockdown in 22 of the 28 districts in the state, domestic power consumption has risen by over 15 per cent despite all commercial establishments, markets and offices remaining closed. This week the peak hour demand has risen to 4,500 MW.

With people confined to their houses the usage of coolers, air conditioners, fans and other electrical gadgets have substantially increased during daytime. However, there is no crisis in Chhattisgarh, which produces over 2,500 MW from its own plants besides an additional supply from NTPC and private companies.