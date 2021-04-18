STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sena says PM Modi inaccessible due to Bengal polls, BJP junks charge as political gimmick

The Maharashtra CMO confirmed that Thackeray had called the PMO to apprise Modi of the fast-depleting stock of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election public rally in Bardhaman. (Photo | ANI)

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Political slugfest continues, with blame game going on over the shortage of medical oxygen and critical medicines in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dialled the PMO on Friday evening and his office said he was yet to get a callback. With Thackeray suggesting that the PM was busy with West Bengal elections, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal levelled allegations of ‘political gimmick’ against the Shiv Sena supremo. 

The Maharashtra CMO confirmed that Thackeray had called the PMO to apprise Modi of the fast-depleting stock of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections. “We are still waiting for a call back from the PM while it’s Saturday evening now. The CM had sent two letters to the PM on shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir,” said a source in Maharashtra CMO.

A worker arranges oxygen cylinders at a Covid care centre in Navi Mumbai | PTI

Goyal took to the Twitter to slam Thackeray. “He (Thackeray) needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility,” stated Goyal, adding that the Centre is working with all stake-holders to ensure maximum oxygen production in the country, which currently is at 110 per cent of the capacity.
The NCP joined in, with state minister Nawab Malik alleging that the Central government is indulging in dirty politics. He claimed the Centre is threatening 16 Remdesivir manufacturing companies to not supply the drug to Maharashtra. 

“If they supply Remdesivir to Maharashtra, their licence will be cancelled,” Malik said. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya accused the NCP legislator  of speaking “half truths and lies”. 

