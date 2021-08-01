STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government denies charge of paying more to bus makers

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been incurring losses of over Rs 1,000 crore annually since 2015, although it has been unable to add even a single bus to its existing fleet.

Kejriwal said the new buses will start plying on the roads by September. (File Photo | EPS)

The AAP-led city government has also denied reports that extra amount of Rs 1,000 crore was to be paid to manufacturers of 1,000 low floor buses being procured by the DTC, for comprehensive annual maintenance contract.

These statements were given by the Transport Department of the Delhi government in the Assembly, in a written reply, to a question by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Thursday.

The work order for procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the DTC were issued to two manufacturers, but the process has been put on hold.

In reply to Gupta’s question, the department denied that the two manufacturers were to be paid Rs 1,000 crore extra for comprehensive annual maintenance contract (CAMC) for initial three years.

