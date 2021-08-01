STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Expert agency to select operator of eco-friendly carts in Chandni Chowk

The proposed transportation facility, similar to the service in operation at Taj Mahal for tourists, will be available free of cost.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chandni Chowk

So far, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has received more than 100 applications seeking permits for the cycle rickshaws. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will engage an expert agency to finalise modalities to expedite selection of the entity for running the vintage-look electric golf cart, mainly for elderly and physically weak, on the redeveloped Chandni Chowk main road. 

The proposed transportation facility, similar to the service in operation at Taj Mahal for tourists, will be available free of cost. According to officials associated with the project, these eco-friendly carts will start plying on the stretch from November.

An official aware of the development said an Expression of Interest (EoI) would be issued to appoint an agency with expertise for overall “project oversight” and to finalise terms and conditions for selection of the operator of the golf carts in the first week of August.  

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the nodal officers held on July 26 under the chairmanship of the Delhi High Court appointed chief nodal officer for the  Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.   

“It was decided that the commissioner (transport) shall ensure issuance of EoI by August 1 so as to ensure operation of golf carts by September 30,” said minutes of the meeting.  Instructions were also issued to finalise the design for cycle rickshaw to be allowed in Chandni Chowk by August 7.

“The technical committee to select the design of cycle rickshaw met last week in which experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi were also present. Two designs were discussed after which one was accepted. The design is likely to be finalised by August 7 so that from November, only specially designed cycle rickshaws can be plied in Chandni Chowk,” said an official.

Registrations and radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags will be made mandatory for each rickshaw running in the area so that their movement can be regulated.  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to dedicate the project around August 15. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandni Chowk electric golf cart
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp