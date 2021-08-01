Expert agency to select operator of eco-friendly carts in Chandni Chowk

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will engage an expert agency to finalise modalities to expedite selection of the entity for running the vintage-look electric golf cart, mainly for elderly and physically weak, on the redeveloped Chandni Chowk main road.

The proposed transportation facility, similar to the service in operation at Taj Mahal for tourists, will be available free of cost. According to officials associated with the project, these eco-friendly carts will start plying on the stretch from November.

An official aware of the development said an Expression of Interest (EoI) would be issued to appoint an agency with expertise for overall “project oversight” and to finalise terms and conditions for selection of the operator of the golf carts in the first week of August.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the nodal officers held on July 26 under the chairmanship of the Delhi High Court appointed chief nodal officer for the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

“It was decided that the commissioner (transport) shall ensure issuance of EoI by August 1 so as to ensure operation of golf carts by September 30,” said minutes of the meeting. Instructions were also issued to finalise the design for cycle rickshaw to be allowed in Chandni Chowk by August 7.

“The technical committee to select the design of cycle rickshaw met last week in which experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi were also present. Two designs were discussed after which one was accepted. The design is likely to be finalised by August 7 so that from November, only specially designed cycle rickshaws can be plied in Chandni Chowk,” said an official.

Registrations and radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags will be made mandatory for each rickshaw running in the area so that their movement can be regulated. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to dedicate the project around August 15.