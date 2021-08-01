STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha completes a year as J&K Guv, praised for improving law and order

Three months into his tenure, Sinha decided to conduct the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K.

Published: 01st August 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating ‘Ring Road’ from Akhnoor to Bhalwal in Jammu in August last year | PTI

Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating ‘Ring Road’ from Akhnoor to Bhalwal in Jammu in August last year | PTI

SRINAGAR:  As Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha completes a year in office on August 7, his government can list the revival of the political process, improvement in the law and order situation, a slew of development activities and the launching of many public welfare initiatives among his key achievements.

Sinha, a former three-time MP and a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, also ended the 148-year practice of shifting the civil secretariat between Jammu and Srinagar as part of the half yearly durbar move.

Three months into his tenure, Sinha decided to conduct the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K. Held in November-December 2020, the DDC polls for 280 seats saw a healthy 51.7% voting. The polling was not only peaceful but there was a good voter turnout in some pockets of separatist influence.

The DDC polls led to revival of political process, which had come to halt after the security clampdown following Article 370’s abrogation. Apart from this, the thrust of the Sinha government has been on undertaking developmental activities and ensuring better road connectivity.

Road and rail connectivity projects have been prioritized and an all-weather 8.45 kms Qazigund-Banihal tunnel, which will ensure round the year movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, has been completed and is likely to be inaugurated soon.

The government has fixed a target of black topping 8,000 kms of road during 2021-22 and 2,200 kms of black topping has been achieved so far. A total of 2,357 projects worth Rs 7,111.78 crore have been sanctioned and of them 1,100 projects worth Rs 1,555.16 have been completed in the last one-and-a-half year. Among the projects completed include five languishing for over 20 years, 15 projects languishing for over 15 years and 165 projects languishing for over 10 years.

Of the 54 projects worth Rs 56,261 crore sanctioned under the PM’s developmental package in November 2015, only seven projects were completed till June 2018. “Now 21 projects have been completed and 12 more are likely to be completed by the end of this year,” officials said.

New infrastructure projects worth Rs 7,500 crore, including two new AIIMS, seven new medical colleges, five new nursing colleges, two state cancer institutes, metros in Jammu and Srinagar, IT parks in Srinagar and Jammu will be taken up. The developmental activities have gained momentum in view of improved law and order situation. A security official said there have been negligible stone pelting incidents in the Valley in last one year.

“Due to improved law and order situation, stone throwing incidents near encounter sites and after Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other hotspots have been controlled,” he said. The Sinha administration intends to turn the power deficit J&K into a power surplus region by doubling power generation in three years and trebling in seven years to provide round the clock power supply.

“Only 3,500 MWs of electricity was realised in last 70 years. The government will be adding 3,000 MWs capacity by 2024-25. It will turn J&K into a power surplus region,” an official said, adding the government has also signed MoUs for 4,674 MWs power projects. In order to tackle unemployment, the government launched a Rs 28,400 crore industrial policy to encourage new investments and nurture existing industries. It expects an investment of Rs 25,000-30,000 crore in the next two years and the creation of about 5 lakh jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp