STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘Parliament disruptions result in loss of 89 working hours and Rs 130 crore’

Continued disruptions in Parliament have led to losses to the tune of over Rs 130 crore in the ongoing monsoon session, sources said on Saturday.

Published: 01st August 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Both Houses of Parliament have seen frequent disruptions in monsoon session

Both Houses of Parliament have seen frequent disruptions in monsoon session

NEW DELHI:  Continued disruptions in Parliament have led to losses to the tune of over Rs 130 crore in the ongoing monsoon session, sources said on Saturday. Both Houses have witnessed minimum legislative business and the deadlock between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and the Opposition, mainly over the Pegasus snooping controversy, showed no signs of subsiding.

The Opposition has been pressing for discussion and an independent inquiry by a Supreme Court judge, serving or retired, into reports that an Israeli spyware sold only to governments was used to hack phones of political leaders, judges, activists and ministers. However, the government has dismissed these demands and termed the snooping of phones a “non-issue”.

A statement given out to the media via unnamed “government sources” on Saturday said the deadlock meant that the Lok Sabha only functioned for about seven hours out of a possible 54, and Rajya Sabha 11 hours out of a possible 53.

“So far, Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of a possible 107 hours. Thus, around 89 hours of working time have been wasted. This means that the total loss for the taxpayers is more than Rs 133 crores,” the statement said.

Both Houses have seen ruckus and uproars during this session. Even on the first day of the session, the Prime Minister was not allowed to introduce new ministers to the Parliament amid uproar from the Opposition. The chaos continued in the House until it was adjourned. Opposition lawmakers raised slogans disrupting Modi’s address and took to the floor of the House.

The information on the amount of losses came days after the government slammed Congress, accusing it of not allowing the monsoon session to function and asked BJP MPs to “expose the party before the public and the media”.

The Opposition parties have maintained that blocking the government from running Parliament a tactic widely used and espoused by the BJP when it was not in power is a democratic process to yield the government into hearing its demands over a serious national security and privacy row. They are even calling it “bigger than Watergate”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament disruptions
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp