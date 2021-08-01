Sub-registrar offices in Delhi to be inspected periodically

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: To ensure timely, hassle-free and smooth registration of documents in Delhi, the revenue department would conduct periodic inspection of sub-registrar offices. As per the plan, two sub-registrar offices would be inspected every month by a team headed by the sub divisional magistrate available at the headquarters.

Simultaneously, the district magistrate (DM) concerned or the registrar would keep monitoring the activities of sub-registrar offices and scrutinise the registration of documents, through system-generated reports.

An official said the registrar would prepare a monthly assessment report of the inspections and forward it to the Inspector General of Registration. The provision for frequent scrutiny of the offices was part of 24-point guidelines issued by divisional commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar last week for “efficient and smooth registration”.

The inspecting team would check the number of documents presented on a particular day for registration at an office and number of documents delivered in a time-bound manner. The guidelines said the reason for the pendency of any document beyond prescribed time limit would be strictly monitored.

As per the instructions, stamp duty collected by the sub-registrar on various documents would also be checked in order to find undervalued and miscategorised documents. The team would ensure that undervalued documents were duly impounded and sent to the collector of stamps for recovery of stamp duty and it would also look into arbitrary refusal of registrations of documents. There are 15 sub registrar offices in the national capital, which are empowered to issue a variety of certificates.