1 dead, 3 injured in building collapse in Delhi's Nand Nagri

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man died and three others were injured when a two-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Saturday.

According to fire department officials, a call was received around 1.30 pm about the house collapse, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The injured, Dhani Ram (65), his wife Anaro Devi (65) and Rajkumar (64), have been shifted to GTB hospital. One Kanti Lal, a resident of Nand Nagri, was found trapped inside the debris and later shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.