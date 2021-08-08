BJP to train 51,000 volunteers to fight third Covid wave

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Saturday, August 7, 2021, launched a campaign to train 51,000 volunteers to help the needy during the anticipated third wave of the pandemic. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said a team of volunteers would be set up at every booth to provide necessary medicines, injections, cooked food and dry ration to the poor and needy.

The campaign was launched by BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh. “The kind of commitment the party’s top leadership and workers showed during the first and second waves have set an example to the world. And if there is a third wave, the BJP is even better prepared and its volunteers will be ready for public service in every village and town of the country,” said Chugh.

The BJP has set a target of giving training to four lakh volunteers to carry out relief work across the country by August 31. Chugh is also the convener of national health volunteers’ campaign of the party.

“The BJP is the largest political party in the world and in this time it is also going to become the world’s biggest health volunteer force which will fight as corona warriors if there is a third wave,” he added.