STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP to train 51,000 volunteers to fight third Covid wave

The BJP has set a target of giving training to four lakh volunteers to carry out relief work across the country by August 31.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A family member of a COVID-19 patient seen carrying an oxygen cylinder for refilling, during the height of the second wave.

A family member of a COVID-19 patient seen carrying an oxygen cylinder for refilling, during the height of the second wave. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Saturday, August 7, 2021, launched a campaign to train 51,000 volunteers to help the needy during the anticipated third wave of the pandemic. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said a team of volunteers would be set up at every booth to provide necessary medicines, injections, cooked food and dry ration to the poor and needy. 

The campaign was launched by BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh. “The kind of commitment the party’s top leadership and workers showed during the first and second waves have set an example to the world.  And if there is a third wave, the BJP is even better prepared and its volunteers will be ready for public service in every village and town of the country,” said Chugh.

The BJP has set a target of giving training to four lakh volunteers to carry out relief work across the country by August 31. Chugh is also the convener of national health volunteers’ campaign of the party. 

“The BJP  is the largest political party in the world and in this time it is also going to become the world’s biggest health volunteer force which will fight as corona warriors if there is a third wave,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Covid third wave BJP Covid volunteers BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh national health volunteers
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp