STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Chhattisgarh transport department adopts contactless services amid the pandemic

Aadhaar authentication is making transport services smoother in Chhattisgarh, says Ejaz Kaiser.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Regional Transport Office in Raipur and people out there working on the online, centralised system.

The Regional Transport Office in Raipur and people out there working on the online, centralised system.

CHHATTISGARH:  Maintaining transparency, eliminating corruption, and ensuring 22 different services at the doorstep through Aadhaar authentication has led the Chhattisgarh transport department to create its own position in the country. 

It is the only state to have integrated Aadhar authentication (through verifiable 12 digit unique identity) with the services listed by the transport department and bona fide medical certificates issued to applicants by a qualified MBBS doctor.  Over a lakh citizens have got a complete solution through the department’s procedures by checking malpractices and delays. 

The transport department has introduced an advanced centralised system to facilitate contactless procedures amid Covid-19 pandemic for issuing the smart card-based certificates directly at the doorstep via the postal services. The approach has raised the efficiency and effectiveness of the transport department. 

It means no more struggle for important documents, no need to stand in long queues or falling prey to middlemen. A similar process will continue in future in the department’s day-to-day functioning. The transport department is now considered among the top IT-based service rendering wing in the country after it took a major leap in facilitating citizens the services offered through a unique integration of Aadhaar authentication with the services related to Driving License and Registration Certificate.

The online medical certificate issued by doctors for applicants across the state is a simple method now. Details are taken from the Aadhaar card by 339 doctors empanelled by the department.  “The state transport department has listed 22 distinct services that can be accessed by the people by visiting the official portal. The helpline number has also been issued for those looking for any information or assistance,” said Mohammed Akbar, state Transport Minister.

The new facility of issuing smart card-based certificates directly at the doorsteps under the Tuhar Sarkar Tuhar Dwar (your government at your doorstep) was launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 1. Since then, 54,828 RCs and 46,486 DLs have been dispatched with 99.93 per cent success rate in delivery.

“Chhattisgarh has gone for technology-backed solutions to establish transparency, efficiency and ensure safety for all. The new facilities, which are simplified, can be availed by the applicants from the comforts of their home. Ever since the services were launched on June 1, over one lakh individuals been benefitted through contactless procedures and faceless services amid the pandemic”, said Dipanshu Kaabra, additional commissioner, who is the brain behind the initiative. 

The two software of the department ‘Vahan’ and Sarathi’ are integrated with the Aadhaar server and applicants can get services at their doorsteps. One needs to visit the official site and select the concerned RTO for the services. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar authentication Chhattisgarh transport department Chhattisgarh transport smart card Driving License and Registration Certificate
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp