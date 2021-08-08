Chhattisgarh transport department adopts contactless services amid the pandemic

Ejaz Kaiser By

CHHATTISGARH: Maintaining transparency, eliminating corruption, and ensuring 22 different services at the doorstep through Aadhaar authentication has led the Chhattisgarh transport department to create its own position in the country.

It is the only state to have integrated Aadhar authentication (through verifiable 12 digit unique identity) with the services listed by the transport department and bona fide medical certificates issued to applicants by a qualified MBBS doctor. Over a lakh citizens have got a complete solution through the department’s procedures by checking malpractices and delays.

The transport department has introduced an advanced centralised system to facilitate contactless procedures amid Covid-19 pandemic for issuing the smart card-based certificates directly at the doorstep via the postal services. The approach has raised the efficiency and effectiveness of the transport department.

It means no more struggle for important documents, no need to stand in long queues or falling prey to middlemen. A similar process will continue in future in the department’s day-to-day functioning. The transport department is now considered among the top IT-based service rendering wing in the country after it took a major leap in facilitating citizens the services offered through a unique integration of Aadhaar authentication with the services related to Driving License and Registration Certificate.

The online medical certificate issued by doctors for applicants across the state is a simple method now. Details are taken from the Aadhaar card by 339 doctors empanelled by the department. “The state transport department has listed 22 distinct services that can be accessed by the people by visiting the official portal. The helpline number has also been issued for those looking for any information or assistance,” said Mohammed Akbar, state Transport Minister.

The new facility of issuing smart card-based certificates directly at the doorsteps under the Tuhar Sarkar Tuhar Dwar (your government at your doorstep) was launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 1. Since then, 54,828 RCs and 46,486 DLs have been dispatched with 99.93 per cent success rate in delivery.

“Chhattisgarh has gone for technology-backed solutions to establish transparency, efficiency and ensure safety for all. The new facilities, which are simplified, can be availed by the applicants from the comforts of their home. Ever since the services were launched on June 1, over one lakh individuals been benefitted through contactless procedures and faceless services amid the pandemic”, said Dipanshu Kaabra, additional commissioner, who is the brain behind the initiative.

The two software of the department ‘Vahan’ and Sarathi’ are integrated with the Aadhaar server and applicants can get services at their doorsteps. One needs to visit the official site and select the concerned RTO for the services.