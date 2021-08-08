STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan: Amid pressure from Pilot camp, Congress MLAs fret over delay in Gehlot Cabinet rejig

While the high command reportedly set August 15 as the final date to reshuffle the Cabinet, Congress insiders say Gehlot now wants to wait for changes till the panchayat elections are completed.

Published: 08th August 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR:  With no Cabinet expansion or reshuffle in sight, the Congress MLAs in Rajasthan are an anxious lot as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to be making no move in the backdrop of demands made by the Sachin Pilot camp regarding political appointments.

The buzz is that despite pressure from the party high command, Gehlot is still resisting a Cabinet reshuffle and only wants an expansion. 

It was this central point that was the main agenda during Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar discussions with him in Jaipur.

While the high command reportedly set August 15 as the final date to reshuffle the Cabinet, Congress insiders say Gehlot now wants to wait for changes till the panchayat elections are completed.

The deadlock is over the demand of Pilot loyalists that some existing ministers must be dropped based on their performance and the feedback from MLAs, party insiders said.  Many MLAs from both camps are upset and anxious due to delay in the Cabinet rejig.

“How long should we keep waiting to get berths in the ministry or some other assignment? More than half the tenure of our government is over. It is very difficult for us to explain this uncertainty to our voters and supporters,” a senior MLA said.

Meanwhile, Pilot supporters are now pointing out that the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments are not only causing disappointment among the party workers but will also send out a message to voters that the Congress High Command is unable to solve the rift in the Rajasthan unit.

