50 fresh cases, 1 death; positivity rate 0.07%

NEW DELHI: The city on Saturday reported 50 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 25,069 in the national capital. No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, the third consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 50 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to official data.

That was the ninth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality had been logged in a day in Delhi. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12 too, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded.