STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

Modi noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

Published: 14th August 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  A day before the 75th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said the pain of Partition can never be forgotten and announced that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the people’s struggles and sacrifices during the partition.

The BJP lauded saying it was a rightful tribute to the struggles of the people who were a casualty of the Congress’s ambition and tunnel vision.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” Modi tweeted.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large scale rioting broke out.

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

(With pti inputs)

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi partitions horrors remembrance day August 14 partition
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp