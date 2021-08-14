August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day before the 75th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said the pain of Partition can never be forgotten and announced that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the people’s struggles and sacrifices during the partition.

The BJP lauded saying it was a rightful tribute to the struggles of the people who were a casualty of the Congress’s ambition and tunnel vision.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” Modi tweeted.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large scale rioting broke out.

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

