Lucknow diary

For the second year in a row, the Shahi Pehli ka Juloos, a procession that marks the onset of Muharram, could not be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Published: 14th August 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

No Muharram procession due to Covid
For the second year in a row, the Shahi Pehli ka Juloos, a procession that marks the onset of Muharram, could not be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Even the Shahi Mome (wax) ki Zarih and the Abrak  Zarih, the two ‘zarihs’ (replica of Imam Husain’s mausoleum in Iraq), were not taken to the Bada Imambara in a royal procession. The two ‘zarihs’ were placed at Bada and Chhota Imambaras without any procession. They were transported in parts and pieces and a majlis with 15 people was held at Bada Imambara, Chhota Imambara and Shahnajaf.

‘Freedom Metro’: I-Day on wheels
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation as organised an exhibition of great personalities, who contributed to India’s freedom movement, to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. The exhibition is organised on a special train ‘Freedom Metro’ at Munshipulia Metro station.  On the ‘Freedom Metro’, photographs of freedom fighters are on display. On Sunday, the Metro Rail will be closed to the public, but on the next day, August 16, the exhibition will be held between 6 am and 10 pm. Several other events, including a music band by Lucknow Adarsh Karagaar on August 16 at Hazratganj Metro Station and a ‘selfie with Freedom Metro’ at Munshipulia Metro Station, will also be organised to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. 

12-yr-old tabla prodigy wins hearts and prize
A wonder was witnessed at Lucknow’s UP Sangeet Natak Akademi recently when 12-year-old Krishna, a child with autism spectrum disorder, mesmerised many with a flawless tabla recital. He went on the stage as a non-participating child and ended up winning the third prize in the child category, said his teacher Arunesh Pandey of the Ajrara gharana. Krishna is an example of how music can help children like him, said Arunesh. Krishna, the elder child of Dr Arun Srivastava, a neurosurgeon at SGPGIMS and Dr Parul who works with state home guards headquarters.  

Covid curbs affect Sawan Jhula Mela in Ayodhya
The Ayodhya administration has evacuated devotees thronging Ayodhya for ‘Sawan Jhula Mela’ (monsoon festival) to enforce pandemic protocols amidst fear of a probable third wave. The administration has sealed district borders, ordered closure of temples and barred bathing at Saryu ghats. Celebrations at Maniparvat temple, which takes the centre stage during ‘sawan mela’ have been pared down with the administration banning processions, ceremonies or gatherings of devotees. On Wednesday, idols were placed on a swing to mark ‘sawan jhula’ festival, which continues till ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

