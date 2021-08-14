STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With an eye on 2022 polls, BJP draws a major outreach programme

To put new Modi cabinet inductees into action through Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Monday.

Published: 14th August 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:42 AM

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: In a major outreach programme, the BJP has planned a nationwide ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ for all the new inductees in the Modi cabinet.

The five-day yatra will kick start from different places on August 16 and will culminate on August 20.

Covering a distance of over 3,500 km crisscrossing 36 Lok Sabha and more than 120 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the ministers, mainly belonging to the state, will be conducting various meetings at public spaces, said the BJP official sources.

As per the directives of the party’s national president JP Nadda, UP BJP general secretary and Member Legislative Council Govind Narayan Shukla has been made in charge of Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. As per the schedule, the Minister of State for Development of North- Eastern Region and also Cooperation minister, BL Verma will lead ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Brij region comprising Vrindavan, Mathura on August 16. He will cover Mathura district and some assembly seats of the Agra city, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, and will culminate his journey at Budaun in western UP on August 19.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel will start the Yatra from Firozabad on August 18 and will end it in Mathura. On August 17, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Verma will start the yatra from Lalitpur and will reach Fatehpur on August 19 via Bundelkhand districts of Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda and will end in Chitrakoot.

2022 UP polls: Challenges galore before Priyanka Gandhi as she gears up to revive Congress prospects

The Mohanlalganj MP and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and will launch the Yatra from Mohan in Unnao on the same day.

The yatra will end at Sitapur on August 18 via Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Barabanki in the Awadh region of the state.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and will start his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Sandila in Hardoi on the same day. This yatra will pass through Hardoi, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Gonda, Ayodhya and will culminate at Ambedkar Nagar on August 19.

Meanwhile Apna Dal (S) leader and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel will start the yatra from Prayagraj on August 18 and will end in Mirzapur, her parliamentary constituency on August 19. 

At the same time, Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary will also reach Lucknow in the morning on August 16 and will start the journey by reaching Basti via Barabanki and Ayodhya and this journey will end at Maharajganj via Basti and Siddharthnagar o August 18.

