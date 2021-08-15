STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Jammu and Kashmir cops top gallantry medal list

 Kashmir was at the centre of police gallantry medals announced on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

Published: 15th August 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel wear protective mask during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of COVID-19 in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel wear protective mask during lockdown, in wake of COVID-19 in Srinagar. (File photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI:  Kashmir was at the centre of police gallantry medals announced on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. The highest award in this category — President’s Police Medal for Gallantry — was awarded to one each from Jammu & Kashmir Police and one from CRPF, for bravery displayed during counter-insurgency operations. The most number of medals (257) were won again by the police department of Jammu and Kashmir. They were followed by CRPF, the only paramilitary force engaged in counter insurgency operations in Kashmir, which bagged 151 medals. 

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced 1,380 medals for police personnel for 2021, including 630 for gallantry and 750 for distinguished and meritorious services. Among the 630 gallantry medals, 398 were awarded for action in Jammu and Kashmir, 155 for Naxal operations and 27 for counter-insurgency in Northeast. 

One of the who won the President’s Police Medal is J&K Police sub-inspector Amardeep Parihar, for courage displayed during an encounter in Baramulla on August 20, 2019. The citation for the award says Parihar showed “indomitable courage and evacuated injured and other civilians outside the target house ensuring no further collateral damage”.

The other awardee of this medal is CRPF head constable, the late Sunil Dattatraya Kale for his valiant action in Jammu and Kashmir, in which two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in June 2020.

Dattatraya won the award for bravery shown in fighting terrorists on June 23, 2020, when his team with squads of J&K Police and Rashtriya Rifles went for a joint cordon and search operation at Bandzoo village in Pulwama. According to a statement, when the team was nearing the spot, one terrorist opened fire. Kale was leading the team and he charged towards the terrorist and neutralised him. He then confronted another terrorist before being shot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir gallantry medal CRPF paramilitary force
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp