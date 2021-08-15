Unbox love

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
He is impulsive, while she likes taking things slow. He likes that she can quickly adapt to any situation, while she loves his hardworking vibe.

Published: 15th August 2021

Trial Box founders Sumedha and Gaurav Mehta (both in blck shirts) at a Pink Marathon.

He is impulsive, while she likes taking things slow. He likes that she can quickly adapt to any situation, while she loves his hardworking vibe. It is this mutual admiration for the other’s quirks that help them bond well; admit Sumedha, 36, and Gaurav Mehta, 40. They are the founders of The Trial, a start-up that works as a launchpad for chefs and food-related products. The Trial Box is its signature product available in different cuisines across the world that aims to be an end-to-end solution for house parties and family/office get-togethers.

A signature Trial Box

Gaurav had first met Sumedha at a cousin’s wedding on a month-long vacation after completing a post-graduation in Finance from London in 2006. “We met again the next day and exchanged numbers, and on the third meeting itself, he proposed,” remembers Sumedha. Gaurav was supposed to go back to London for his dissertation, but stayed back and sealed the deal. “Our families knew each other, so they were happy about our decision,” he adds. 

Sumedha was with TCS, and Gaurav was an investment banker till 2012 when he joined the historic Karim’s Restaurant to expand its outlets. The Trial was born out of sheer luck in 2017. “Ernst & Young sent us an impromptu request to deliver 300 breakfast, lunch and dinner meals for their Hackathon event. We had only three chefs on board, but we took on the project and executed it beautifully.” At present, they are a 40-member team. “And the both of us personally work on the menu with Chef Arun Tyagi,” shares Sumedha, adding that the stress has eased with their in-house deliveries picking up to pre-Covid figures.

Gaurav says they always make decisions together because both approach an issue differently, which helps them to think broadly and execute things better. “Any new idea starts with a disagreement because there are so many viewpoints. Till we are not on the same page, we continue to be at it. With start-ups, you are always short on time. We are still figuring out our work-life balance. I guess it will be nice to work on it this year,” says Gaurav.

Post working hours the couple either spend time with their son or are planning their next trip. “Our choices in picking restaurants and brands are similar so we always have a great time together,” he says. Their mantra for a fulfilling marriage is very simple. “Respect and honesty go a long way in creating a happy life together,” concludes Gaurav.

Meal in a box
The Trial Box is available in different cuisines across the world that aims to be an end-to-end solution for house parties and family/office get-togethers.

