STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Constitution bench cases piling up Supreme Court’s big concern

A Constitution bench, which looks into specific cases that require interpretation of the Constitution, must consist a minimum of five judges.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI:  With the vacancy of 10 judges, the major challenge before the Supreme Court now is to have in place a mechanism so that it can dispose of 50 Constitutional cases pending before it.

Restricted working due to Covid- 19 is another reason why the constitution benches are not functioning at the top court.

A Constitution bench, which looks into specific cases that require interpretation of the Constitution, must consist a minimum of five judges.

These benches are set up on an ad hoc basis as and when the need arises. The idea behind a Constitution bench is clear — it is constituted in rare cases to decide important questions of fact or legal and/or Constitutional interpretation.

The court sits in benches of two, or occasionally three judges, to hear the large number of cases before it and the functioning of the rest of the court is hampered when a larger bench has to be assembled.

At present, 50 Constitution bench cases are pending in Supreme Court, many of them high on significance. The year began with 50 such cases and saw the tally drop to 47 in February. Following this, the court saw a stagnation, with numbers increasing again.

Interestingly, Justice DY Chandrchud tops the list of being the part of maximum Constitutional benches, followed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Then comes Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and UU Lalit. Pleas related to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has still not seen the constitution of a bench.

According to experts, a key reason behind this delay is PILs raising important questions of law, scams and human rights violations which have been consuming significant judicial time.

These make it difficult for successive CJIs to disengage judges from such issues and include them in Constitution benches, a process that would block five judges for a long period.

IMPORTANT CASES PENDING

1 Abrogation of Article 370
2 Petitions challenging CAA
3 Sabarimala case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Supreme Court cases
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp