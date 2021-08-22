STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mum’s the word: Here's a startup that aims to empower new mothers with the right services, products

Wabi Babi was founded with a mission to provide the right products, information, and services that a mother would need, for herself and her baby in the first year of motherhood.

Vijay and Kangna Kakar, co-founders of Wabi Sabi

Vijay and Kangna Kakar, co-founders of Wabi Sabi a start-up on products for mother and baby care felt a special bond even when they became friends in 2008. In time, both realised they wanted to grow old together.

“We are both open-minded individuals and conversations were always transparent. It was only a matter of time before what we had between us turned into love and then marriage (in 2017),” says Kangna, 31.
The big change came when their daughter was born in 2019, that ultimately led them to start Wabi Sabi. “I wanted to help her but could not do much...A new mother has many concerns which she struggles to find answers for,” says Vijay, 39.

In a bid to make life easier for new mothers and their babies, the Kakars had initially wanted to set up a day-care centre, but the pandemic foiled the plan. So, they decided to empower new mothers, and launched Wabi Babi in October 2020. Vijay adds that the brand was founded with a mission to provide the right products, information and services that a mother would need, for herself and her baby in the first year of motherhood.

The couple works from home, but stick to a routine to maintain work-life balance. “Otherwise it gets very difficult to find time with a demanding 20-month-old baby and the business,” admits Kangna. It is why the work is divided according to who can handle which task better, adds Vijay, saying this yardstick has upped their productivity at work. “We are aware that as the only two people responsible for this organisation, the sole burden falls entirely on our shoulders.”

Arguments arise. “I am glad we share the same goals and objectives, which helps us hold discussions objectively, evaluate the situation together and come up with a solution in the best interest of Wabi Babi,” says Vijay. Agrees Kangna: “We face disagreements head-on, hand-in-hand, with an open mind and without biases. At such times, we leave our egos outside the door.”

And just as their company’s philosophy, Wabi Sabi (a Japanese concept to appreciate beauty that is imperfect, impermanent and incomplete), the Kakars are always ready for the next change and challenge.

