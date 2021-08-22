Over 10,000 COVID-19 jabs given to jail inmates in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: More than 10,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the inmates of three jails in the city so far, the Delhi Prisons Department said on Saturday.

As on Thursday, 1,648 Tihar Jail inmates aged above 45 and 5,750 below the age of 45 years were given the vaccines. In Rohini Jail, 172 inmates above 45 years and 600 below that age were given the jab while in Mandoli Jail, 483 inmates aged above 45 and 2,232 below it have been inoculated, according to the data.

“The inmates who received their first dose inside the prisons and released on interim bail or emergency parole were asked to get the second dose in the dispensaries and hospitals nearby their homes. If they face any difficulty in getting the vaccine, then they can approach the jail authorities,” DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

The prisons department launched a Covid vaccination drive for the inmates in the 45-plus age category on March 18, while the inoculation of the inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18.

Since March, 383 Covid cases have been reported among the inmates of the jails in Delhi and eight of them have succumbed to the disease.