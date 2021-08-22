STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srinagar diary: Authorities gear up to tackle COVID complacency amid third wave concerns

The teams – comprising officials from the revenue, health, police, drug and volunteers for NDRF – would monitor and implement preventive health measures.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test of shopkeepers in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

The Divisional Covid 19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK ) has constituted Covid Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) monitoring teams to ensure Covid SOPs are being followed in letter and spirit by the public.

The monitoring teams will carry out comprehensive inspections of public and private spaces in Srinagar. The teams were formed after observing people were showing signs of complacency, abandon at the prospects of a third wave.

Coming, dairy-based ecosystem to boost job prospects

Jammu and Kashmir’s Tribal Affairs Department has rolled out a plan to set up Milk Villages, Milk Chilling Plants, Milk Product Processing and other establishments in tribal villages to augment milk production, supply chain and provide sustainable employment opportunities to at least 1,500 youth. The six new Milk Villages approved include two in Shopian, one each in Pulwama, Rajouri, Ganderbal and Poonch. These villages have been allocated `80 lakh each for buying livestock and upgrading machinery, equipment and market linkages. The two Milk Chilling Plants would be established at a cost of `100 lakh in Shopian and Ganderbal. Villages are being selected based on production and processing potential.

NIT-Mumbai firm sign MoU on entrepreneurship

The NIT-Srinagar has signed an MoU with Mumbai-based Jani-IEF Entrepreneurship Foundation for entrepreneurship education and IEF MasterClass module for entrepreneurs at the Institute. The MoU was signed by Director, NIT Srinagar Prof Dr Rakesh Sehgal and Jani-IEF Entrepreneurship Foundation (JIEF) represented by its Chairperson and Founder Bhairavi Jani. The JIEF shall aim to expand and develop an overall entrepreneurial culture among the youth of J&K. The Foundation would lend a helping hand to create a collaborative ecosystem for small-scale entrepreneurs, in towns and rural areas of the country. The MoU seeks to meet the societal requirements for entrepreneurship education in all faculties at the Institute.

‘School closure hits kids’ mental growth’

As Covid cases and deaths in J&K are on the decline, a trade group in Valley – Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) – has urged the administration to consider opening educational institutions before annual examinations. After Article 370’s revocation, the government enforced a clampdown in Kashmir lasting nearly six months and then two lockdowns were enforced in 2020 and 2021. KTA said the closure of institutes is having a negative impact on the mental development of children. It said educational institutions should be opened and students provided education in schools.

