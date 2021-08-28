STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED summons Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in money laundering case

The ED had earlier claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from illegal trade. 

Published: 28th August 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:46 AM

KOLKATA:   The Enforcement Directorate summoned West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira for questioning in connection with a coal scam and money laundering case. Both of them were asked to report to the agency’s office in Delhi.

While Abhishek has been summoned on September 3, his wife Rujira has been called on September 1. Two IPS officers, additional director general, CID, Gyanwant Singh and deputy inspector general, Midnapore range, Shyam Sngh, have also been asked to report before the agency on September 9 and September 8 respectively.

Referring to the ED’s summon, Mamata lambasted the BJP-led Centre and accused it of using the central agency vindictively. “They failed to fight the TMC politically and they are now using the CBI and ED against Abhishek. If I want, I can send bagful of evidence showing how BJP leaders looted Bengal’s coal region,” she said while addressing the foundation day of the TMC’s student-wing virtually.

In February the CBI had questioned Rujira in connection with the coal scam case at her south Kolkata residence. Abhishek’s sister-in-law, Maneka Gambhir, had also been questioned by the CBI. It happened ahead of the Bengal’s high-octane Assembly elections.

The Bengal chief minister warned the BJP of disclosing the names of BJP leaders who looted Asansol in state’s coal belt. “Coal is not a state’s subject. I can disclose names of at least 12 leaders of your party who looted Bengal’s coal belt. Where were they staying during election? They stayed in hotels owned by coal mafias,” she said.

Demanding an ED probe into the transaction of PM Care fund, Mamata said, “The ED should probe how many bonds BJP received before the elections. If you show me one finger, I can show 10 fingers. I have never been vindictive. Many BJP leaders in the state are accused of committing crime against women. I have not arrested a single leader so far. Now you are targeting a family. If necessary, we will move court.”
While addressing the same event virtually, Abhishek said, “As much as the BJP will use the CBI and ED, the TMC will be more determined and focused to active its goal.”

