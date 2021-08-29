STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Aahana Kumra on new series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

Aahana Kumra stars alongside Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapur in Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood. 

Published: 29th August 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra stars alongside Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapur in Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood. 
Adapted from the French series Dix Pour Cent, the show follows four Bollywood talent agents trying to save their agency after their founder’s death. 

Speaking about her character, Amal Ahmed, Kumra says, “I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the show as I have been fond of it myself. Given that this is also an untapped genre of sorts, I am excited to see the response from the audience. In fact, I have already been getting messages from friends, family and fans about how they are all looking forward to the series.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood is written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. Besides the main cast, the show will feature cameos by numerous Bollywood personalities. 

“I am super happy that we are bringing what goes behind the scenes on the screens,” Kumra says. “As someone who knows what goes into making actors and making everything look the way it looks, this is definitely going to be fun to watch.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aahana Kumra Soni Razdan Rajat Kapur Call My Agent: Bollywood
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp