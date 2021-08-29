Aahana Kumra on new series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

Express News Service By

Aahana Kumra stars alongside Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapur in Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood.

Adapted from the French series Dix Pour Cent, the show follows four Bollywood talent agents trying to save their agency after their founder’s death.

Speaking about her character, Amal Ahmed, Kumra says, “I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the show as I have been fond of it myself. Given that this is also an untapped genre of sorts, I am excited to see the response from the audience. In fact, I have already been getting messages from friends, family and fans about how they are all looking forward to the series.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood is written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. Besides the main cast, the show will feature cameos by numerous Bollywood personalities.

“I am super happy that we are bringing what goes behind the scenes on the screens,” Kumra says. “As someone who knows what goes into making actors and making everything look the way it looks, this is definitely going to be fun to watch.’’