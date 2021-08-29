STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government allocates Rs 139 crore for health management system

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, Delhi will become the only state in the country to have a cloud-based health management system, once HIMS is implemented.

Published: 29th August 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:55 AM

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government has sanctioned more than Rs 139 crore for its ambitious HIMS project which aims to bring all hospitals of the national capital on one platform and ensure that patients don’t have to stand in queues for appointments.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, Delhi will become the only state in the country to have a cloud-based health management system, once HIMS is implemented. At present, such a system is available in some developed countries, including Sweden and Germany.

Speaking about HIMS, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said, “It will help us know how many beds are vacant in a hospital, the status of medicine stocks and staffers, number of ventilators and any other information about the medical infrastructure will be available on the HIMS platform. One wouldn’t need to stand in queues in hospitals anymore, you will be able to get appointments on the phone itself and go as per your convenience,” he said.

