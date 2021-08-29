STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat meets Rahul Gandhi as the state feud simmers

No reconciliation between Amarinder & Sidhu in sight; Manish Tewari questions silence of party high command

Published: 29th August 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: With no end to political turmoil in Punjab, the AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, Saturday met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and will be in Chandigarh next week to meet Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.
“I had a very short meeting with Rahul Gandhi. I had briefed him about whatever the situation is in Punjab. I have already briefed the Congress president. Nothing more than this. I will go to Punjab in a day or two. I will definitely meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu,” Rawat told reporters after the meeting.

On his request to be relieved as state incharge, Rawat said: “In Congress, whatever the party leadership decides, that is the final decision. I will continue working as long as they ask me to.”In his meeting with Rahul, Rawat briefed him about the parallel shows of strength by both Amarinder and Sidhu and simmering dissidence against the CM in the Sidhu camp besides the ongoing political and administrative outreach of the state government and the progress on 18-point agenda recently given by the party high command to the state government.

It seems as of now no reconciliation between both Amarinder and Sidhu camps appears to be working despite best of efforts from the party high command as it is proving counter-productive.Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the party high command’s silence on the recent statement by Sidhu that full autonomy should be given to him in decision making as he cannot be dummy chief. He tweeted a video of Sidhu, saying, “Hum aah bhi bharte hain to ho jaate hain badnaam, woh qatal bhi karte hain tau charcha nahin hota. (Even if we sigh, we become infamous, even if they kill, there is no discussion).’’Meanwhile former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal has said all are united.

Harish Rawat Rahul Gandhi Punjab Congress
