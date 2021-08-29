STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inspired by mother, Ranchi engineer stokes fire of innovation among village kids

 Inspired by his mother, this real-life ‘3 Idiots’ Phunsukh Wangdu’ from Ranchi has been inculcating innovative and scientific approaches among the children of his village.

Published: 29th August 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:31 AM

Gyan Raj in a session with schoolchildren in Ranchi

RANCHI:  Inspired by his mother, this real-life ‘3 Idiots’ Phunsukh Wangdu’ from Ranchi has been inculcating innovative and scientific approaches among the children of his village. Gyan Raj (26), a computer engineer from BIT Mesra, declined a scholarship from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) after Class 12 and lucrative job offers from MNCs after completing his engineering. He returned to his village.

Gyan joined Raj International School, started by his father Dubraj Sahu, near Ranchi, as a science teacher. Children in his school learn about drone-making, robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, 3D printing along with science fundamentals.

Raj says the Amir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots made a great impact on his life and taught him to chase ability rather than success. Her mother’s words transformed his life. “While I was pursuing my BTech at BIT Mesra, my mother told me an interesting thing: if I wanted, I could lead a settled life, becoming the only engineer in the village, but if I returned to teach children, there will be many more engineers like me in the region. I had to decide whether I wanted to settle alone, or want others also to get settled,” said Raj. It was a turning point in his life. He returned to his village to teach children.

Raj says innovations of his students and his own have been sent to national and international level platforms. His innovation – a cleaning machine -- has been selected among the top five innovations for the government of India initiative ‘Innovate India.’ “Due to my innovative ideas, I am also one of the members of Scientific Advisory Committee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” says Raj. He has been selected among 100 young scientists by the government to work in the field.

Raj said children taught by him participate in national competitions such as Inspire Award. These children have also received invitations for ISRO. Several have been selected for ATL Marathon — a flagship competition for Atal Innovation Mission. The aspirants bring in a new theme every year under which students with the help of their ATL in-charges and mentors carefully research, ideate, innovate and implement their innovations over a period of six months.

Raj said that two of his products — Farmer’s Friend and Cleaning Machine — have been sent for a patent. “Farmer’s Friend is a farming machine which can be utilised in farming in 12 different ways. The cleaning machine is a simple contraption that helps in sweeping the ground without using hands. “There are around 10 other innovations which will be sent for a patent in the days to come,” he says. Raj came into limelight after appearing in Amitabh Bacchan’s reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he won `3.20 lakh. 

