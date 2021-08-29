Journey of two sisters who became business partners, after taking over the franchisee of Dhaba Estd 1986

Nikita Sharma By

A sibling is someone who sees you at your best and worst, and loves you anyway. Such is the bond that Divya, 38, and Deeksha Kapoor, 36, share. The two sisters became business partners, after taking over the franchisee of Dhaba Estd 1986 in July. Soon after, they opened an outlet at DLF Avenue, Saket.

“In childhood, we were poles apart and had never thought we’d work together ever. Divya was the bold, extrovert, mischievous one, and I was the introverted, pampered, and protected kid,” recalls Deeksha. She wanted to be an architect, but life had other plans for them. Both completed an MBA in Family Business from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. “I started my business of precious and semi-precious jewellery eight years ago, and both of us would help our father and uncle in our 40-year-old catering business KTS,” adds Divya.

After her education, Deeksha worked at an HR consultancy firm. After getting married and settling down in Bhubaneswar, she ventured into hosting events and designer exhibitions. “Divya facilitated the Looks franchise for me in Bhubaneswar, but she is not the active partner. I started hosting exhibitions in a city like Bhubaneswar where there are no designer brands available.

For the past four years, we worked on all these ventures together, but handle liaison and execution of the project individually for each project,” informs Deeksha. Two years ago, she moved to Delhi for better opportunities. “Opening Dhaba was Divya’s idea, and the opportunity came knocking just in time. We always looked at expansion and running various businesses, so the dhaba was another feather in our hat,” adds Deeksha.

While Deeksha is meticulous and patient, Divya aims at getting the job in the soonest possible way. Due to their different approaches to work, ego clashes are eminent. “It is why we have clearly defined roles and tasks we are accountable for,” adds Deeksha. However, they step in when the other is busy with a project. “For instance, on the weekends, Dhaba keeps Deeksha on her toes, so I step in and take mom, dad and the kids out for a meal. On other days, Deeksha helps my daughter with her homework and school projects,” explains Divya.

Their golden rule to a balanced life is that conflicts are avoidable and that every problem has a solution. “Sisterhood allows us the healthy space to express our opinions without the fear of judgement,” adds Divya. It’s been a roller coaster ride, but their relationship continues to persist through thick and thin. Like the pandemic, when exhibitions and restaurants were shut down. Deeksha says, “It may have taken away a few opportunities and outings, but we got time to spend quality time with the family, watch Netflix and read. I took up guided mediation courses and spiritually inclined books and practice.”

When things hit a roadblock professionally, the sisters usually turn to their father for advice, trusting his instinct and experience over of 40 years. Constructive criticism is what they believe will propel them to greater heights; a mindset that has continued working in their favour so far.