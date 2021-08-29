STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Journey of two sisters who became business partners, after taking over the franchisee of Dhaba Estd 1986

A sibling is someone who sees you at your best and worst, and loves you anyway.

Published: 29th August 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Snapshots of Dhaba Estd 1986

Snapshots of Dhaba Estd 1986

A sibling is someone who sees you at your best and worst, and loves you anyway. Such is the bond that Divya, 38, and Deeksha Kapoor, 36, share. The two sisters became business partners, after taking over the franchisee of Dhaba Estd 1986 in July. Soon after, they opened an outlet at DLF Avenue, Saket.

“In childhood, we were poles apart and had never thought we’d work together ever. Divya was the bold, extrovert, mischievous one, and I was the introverted, pampered, and protected kid,” recalls Deeksha. She wanted to be an architect, but life had other plans for them. Both completed an MBA in Family Business from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. “I started my business of precious and semi-precious jewellery eight years ago, and both of us would help our father and uncle in our 40-year-old catering business KTS,” adds Divya.

 After her education, Deeksha worked at an HR consultancy firm. After getting married and settling down in Bhubaneswar, she ventured into hosting events and designer exhibitions. “Divya facilitated the Looks franchise for me in Bhubaneswar, but she is not the active partner. I started hosting exhibitions in a city like Bhubaneswar where there are no designer brands available.

For the past four years, we worked on all these ventures together, but handle liaison and execution of the project individually for each project,” informs Deeksha. Two years ago, she moved to Delhi for better opportunities. “Opening Dhaba was Divya’s idea, and the opportunity came knocking just in time. We always looked at expansion and running various businesses, so the dhaba was another feather in our hat,” adds Deeksha.

While Deeksha is meticulous and patient, Divya aims at getting the job in the soonest possible way. Due to their different approaches to work, ego clashes are eminent. “It is why we have clearly defined roles and tasks we are accountable for,” adds Deeksha. However, they step in when the other is busy with a project. “For instance, on the weekends, Dhaba keeps Deeksha on her toes, so I step in and take mom, dad and the kids out for a meal. On other days, Deeksha helps my daughter with her homework and school projects,” explains Divya. 

Their golden rule to a balanced life is that conflicts are avoidable and that every problem has a solution. “Sisterhood allows us the healthy space to express our opinions without the fear of judgement,” adds Divya. It’s been a roller coaster ride, but their relationship continues to persist through thick and thin. Like the pandemic, when exhibitions and restaurants were shut down. Deeksha says, “It may have taken away a few opportunities and outings, but we got time to spend quality time with the family, watch Netflix and read. I took up guided mediation courses and spiritually inclined books and practice.”

When things hit a roadblock professionally, the sisters usually turn to their father for advice, trusting his instinct and experience over of 40 years. Constructive criticism is what they believe will propel them to greater heights; a mindset that has continued working in their favour so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhaba Estd 1986 DLF Avenue Divya Kapoor Deekhsha Kapoor
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp