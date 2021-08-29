Northeast to get 1,000 health and wellness centres under Centre’s Ayush mission

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: The Centre will set up 1,000 health and wellness centres (HWC) in the Northeast as a part of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) for the growth and development of Ayush systems. An announcement to this effect was made by Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal at a conference with the health ministers of the states in the Northeast in Guwahati on Saturday.

The aim of these centres will be to provide a holistic wellness model based on principles of Ayush systems of medicine. Altogether, about 12,500 HWCs will be put into operation in the country. To boost the popularity of traditional medicines provided by Ayush, Sonowal announced the setting up of 100 Ayush dispensaries under NAM in the Northeast.

He said Rs 70 crore would be provided for the establishment of a new ayurvedic college at Dudhnoi in Assam’s Goalpara. The Ayush Ministry has decided to upgrade the Government Ayurvedic College in Guwahati and develop it as a centre of excellence. A sum of Rs 10 crore will be provided to it as a grant.

The states in the Northeast were requested to put up specific proposals to the ministry for new Ayush educational institutions.