Pandemic struggles of  traditional Manipuri food restaurant 'The Categorical Eat Pham'

As with every restaurant across the Capital, country and world, 2020 was terrible for The Categorical Eat Pham in Safdarjung’s Humayunpur. “We had no earnings, a lot of our staff went back to their homes, and we couldn’t even afford the rent. Somehow we survived, scraping by with caterings and odd jobs. We are doing okay now, but are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels,” explains Co-Owner Ashok Mutum.

The place that serves the closest thing you’d get to a Manipuri meal in Delhi began as a passion project for Mutum and his business partner, Poirei Yambem, way back in 2014. “We just used to cook in our apartment after our normal jobs, and then do home delivery, mostly to friends and friends of friends. We were pleasantly surprised by the response and began to think of taking it further,” recalls Mutum.

After a short break, the two quit their 9-5 jobs, and in 2015, opened a tiny cafe in the warren of Northeast restaurants, grocery stores, and fashion boutiques that is Humayunpur, tucked away in the heart of South Delhi. “We serve traditional Manipuri dishes that people in our state prepare at home. And because every home has their own way of making food, I’d say we serve it in a classical, generic style,” says Mutum.

The dishes here have developed a cult following over the last six years and, even if little-known to the general public, feature on favourites lists of chefs, epicures, and anyone with a good palate. That’s because the style of dishes may remain the same, but the ingredients change frequently depending on seasons and their myriad periods. “For instance, our Eromba, one of our most popular dishes, changes almost every day depending on the ingredients we have at hand that day,” he says, of the piquant mash of seasonal vegetables, fermented fish, and whatever other ingredients strike the chef’s fancy when preparing it.

Other stand-out dishes include the Whole Roasted Fish, the Snail and Pork Curry (any of their pork items really), and the Manipuri Thali, the oft changing platter presentation which provides a crash course in the cuisine of the state.

“Earlier it used to be quite difficult to source ingredients from back home. And it’s still not exactly easy, but the situation has improved. Many of the ingredients are perishable, and cannot survive such a long journey from so far away, so only the fermented and pickled items can travel safely. But as Humayunpur has been growing, more shops are opening that have fresh vegetables and herbs from there,” explains Mutum, noting that a growing community of young people from the Northeast is fostering new opportunities for commerce and exchange.

