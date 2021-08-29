STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi talks to Italian PM Mario Draghi on Afghanistan and other issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi late on Friday night.

Published: 29th August 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:32 AM

President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference (File Photo | AP Photo)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (File Photo | AP Photo)

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi late on Friday night. The  two leaders discussed the international implications of the security situation in Afghanistan, climate change and the upcoming COP-26 summit.According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders strongly condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul airport, and emphasised the need to ensure safe repatriation of stranded people.

“They stressed upon the need for international cooperation, including at the level of G-20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis and long-term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan,” said the statement.

Other issues discussed included the agenda of G-20, of which Italy is the chair, and climate change. “They exchanged views on other forthcoming multilateral engagements too, such as COP-26. Modi appreciated Italy’s leadership in productively steering discussions within the G-20,” the statement said.
The two leaders also decided to stay in touch on the Afghanistan issue and other bilateral and global matters.

The conversation comes after Modi and former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a virtual summit last November. “The leaders discussed a wide range of issues including political, economic, scientific and technological. On regional and international issues, both sides agreed to coordinate at multilateral fora especially G-20. Italy will assume the presidency of G-20 in December, followed by India in 2022. India and Italy will be part of G-20 Troika from December, 2020,” the statement added.

Comments

