Retired school principals to be made open school centres coordinators: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The directorate of education (DoE) of the Delhi government will engage retired principals or vice principals of government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), as in-charges or coordinators of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) centres in the city.

The employment will be contract based, and those can apply through the department’s website — www.edudel.nic.in. The last date is September 6. As per the notification issued by the DoE about the employment opportunity, the in-charge or coordinator will need to take minimum six periods in a week and liaison with the head of schools (HOSs) and nodal-cum-study centres for latest information.

An official said the coordinators would remain in touch with parents and counsel them and their wards.

“Besides other responsibilities, the new appointees will ensure that assignments are marked by the tutor (TMA), transfer of credit (TOC) is properly given and practicals are conducted as per schedule. All details are available on the website,” the official said.

The duty hours will be from 7 am to 1.30 pm for morning shift schools and from 12.30 pm to 6.30 pm for evening shifts. “The contractual coordinators will have no financial powers of any kind. The contractual engagement is of a temporary nature which can be terminated at any time without assigning any reason.

Further, these coordinators will not be allowed to take any other assignment during the period of this contractual engagement. The engagement is initially up to April 2022 which can be extended subject to satisfactory performance and requirement,” says the employment notice.

The age of the applicant should not be more than 65 years. “A retired principal or vice principal of schools of the Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti can apply. They will be entitled to a monthly consolidated remuneration as per the finance department order,” added an official.