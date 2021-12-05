Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh set for AK-203 production in joint Indo-Russian venture

LUCKNOW: In a big boost to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Indo-Russian ordnance factory at Korwa in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh is set to manufacture over five lakh AK-203 assault rifles. It will be produced by a joint Indo-Russian venture, approved by the Government of India. The first 70,000 rifles will have Russian-made components as technology transfers, and the Indian Army will receive these in 32 months after the manufacturing begins.

Signifying the defence ties between the two countries, India and Russia are likely to ink the Rs 6,000-crore deal during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to New Delhi. Over five lakh AK series rifles will be manufactured over a ten-year period. The AK-203 is an advanced version of the AK-47. Korwa factory will manufacture the rifles for military in the first phase followed by bulk orders for the paramilitary and the police forces.