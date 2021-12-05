STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah meets aimed at boosting Rajasthan BJP unit

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to check infighting in Rajasthan BJP which is divided into factions.

Published: 05th December 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo | EPS)

JAIPUR: Home Minister Amit Shah began a two-day tour of Rajasthan on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with a visit to the border district of Jaisalmer where he interacted with army jawans. The more interesting part of his trip comes on Sunday when he holds a mega roadshow and a special meeting with BJP workers and leaders in Jaipur.

Shah is expected to check infighting in Rajasthan BJP which is divided into factions. His visit may also indicate that in 2023, the party will contest elections without putting forth a CM face and build the campaign around PM Narendra Modi.

After crushing defeats in two recent by-elections, former CM Vasundhara Raje is active again and her supporters are demanding she be made the CM face before 2023. Sources said Shah could send a strong message to the Raje camps.

The BJP state unit has made grand preparations for Shah’s visit. State president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Himanshu Sharma said more than 10,000 workers from across the state will be in Jaipur to welcome the home minister. He will address the state working committee meeting on Sunday and urge workers to be united.

Shah will also interact with public representatives from across the state. In this meeting, MPs, MLAs and district leaders of the party will be in attendance. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said organisational activities will be reviewed in the meeting.

