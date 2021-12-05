Ceramic art exhibition inaugurated at Delhi's Defence Colony

Shrimayee Thakur By

Presenting a glittering assemblage of ceramic artefacts, ‘Ceramic Expressions’, an exhibition featuring 12 ceramic artists, opened its doors to the public at Art Etc in Defence Colony on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Curated by Ekatmata Sharma, this is the first exhibition organised by Art Etc, and will continue till today. “The idea was to bring together artists and potters that people want to see and buy from. I wanted artists whose work is personal, utilitarian, and sustainable,” shared Sharma.

Functional creativity

Sheemita Vatasyayan, a sculptor from Delhi who has been making jewellery and tableware out of porcelain for about 19 years, said, “Any kind of art is therapeutic. Even if I am very tired when I get down to crafting, it takes my tiredness away. I make a lot of stuff that can be worn by people on a regular basis.”

Proving that age is no bar, Uma Sawhny, an 84-year-old self-taught potter, also has a stall at the exhibition.

Although she was not present herself, her daughter, Meera, shared, “Her pieces are unique. She finds it a pleasure to be where she is. Despite many health issues, she forgets everything when she gets into her studio. The outcome does not matter, it is therapeutic for her to work with clay.” Anil, an artist from Agra, described her work as “lyrical pottery”. “I felt clay was very meditative, so I learnt pottery from Delhi. My journey started there. I have an interest in literature, I love reading. On my work, you can see poetry from different poets,” she mentioned.

Other artists who are exhibiting their work here are Sakshi Agarwal, Kirti Tandon, Anjali Jaggi, Megha Kanodia, Sona Srivastava, Sakshi Agarwal, Manisha Em, Seema Kalra, Seema Mohaley, and Shilpi Tuli.