STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect: CM

The PESA Act was enacted by Parliament to ensure self governance to people living in the Scheduled Areas of the country.

Published: 05th December 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

BHOPAL: On the martyrdom anniversary of tribal hero Tantya Bheel’s on Saturday, December 4, 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the immediate implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in the central Indian state.

Addressing the concluding programme of the Krantisurya Jannayak Gaurav Yatra to mark the Jannayak Tantya Bheel’s Balidan Diwas (martyrdom day) in Indore, the CM read out the gazette notification announcing the implementation of the PESA Act with immediate effect. 

The PESA Act was enacted by Parliament to ensure self governance to people living in the Scheduled Areas of the country.

Chouhan also announced revoking minor criminal cases registered against tribals across the state.
Further, he informed the gathering about the host of tribal welfare schemes ushered by the state government, including the Akanksha Yojana to provide coaching facilities to tribal students to help them in pursuing courses like engineering, medicine, law among others. He also informed that due to the thrust provided by this scheme, 740 tribal students have cracked the prestigious JEE and NEET examinations. 

Known as ‘Robin Hood of tribals’, Tantya Bheel was hanged by the British on December 4, 1889, in Jabalpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tantya Bheel Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh PESA Act MP Pesa Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp