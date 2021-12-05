PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect: CM

BHOPAL: On the martyrdom anniversary of tribal hero Tantya Bheel’s on Saturday, December 4, 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the immediate implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in the central Indian state.

Addressing the concluding programme of the Krantisurya Jannayak Gaurav Yatra to mark the Jannayak Tantya Bheel’s Balidan Diwas (martyrdom day) in Indore, the CM read out the gazette notification announcing the implementation of the PESA Act with immediate effect.

The PESA Act was enacted by Parliament to ensure self governance to people living in the Scheduled Areas of the country.

Chouhan also announced revoking minor criminal cases registered against tribals across the state.

Further, he informed the gathering about the host of tribal welfare schemes ushered by the state government, including the Akanksha Yojana to provide coaching facilities to tribal students to help them in pursuing courses like engineering, medicine, law among others. He also informed that due to the thrust provided by this scheme, 740 tribal students have cracked the prestigious JEE and NEET examinations.

Known as ‘Robin Hood of tribals’, Tantya Bheel was hanged by the British on December 4, 1889, in Jabalpur.