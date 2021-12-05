Special status didn’t mean peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Article 370 was in place for decades but was there peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Saturday, December 4, 2021, asserting that the 2019 abrogation of the Constitutional provision has ushered in peace, good business investment and an influx of tourists.

Shah made the remarks referring to a statement by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who had said that the government will not be able to bring peace in the UT until Article 370 is restored.

“There was Article 370 for the last 75 years. Why was there no peace? If there is a relation between peace and Article 370, was the Article not in place in 1990? It was there in 1990 why there was no peace?,’ Shah said.

Shah said no one believed that Article 370 and Article 35-A could ever be abrogated, and referred to a conversation with his English professor who had been maintaining that the promise of removing Article 370 by the BJP will be passed on.