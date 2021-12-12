STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Covid situation in 7 states remains cause of concern: Health ministry

Eight districts in 3 states/UTs report positivity rate of above 10%, Centre advises caution

Published: 12th December 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccination in progress at a health centre in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Vaccination in progress at a health centre in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Centre is not letting its guard down in the fight against Covid-19. The health ministry is worried about the test positivity rate in seven states. They have districts where this is between 5% to 10%. There are three states with districts with a positivity rate of over 10%.

Drawing attention towards three states, the Centre has asked them to maintain strict watch on the situation with focussed district-level measures for containment of clusters of new cases. In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 19 districts in Kerala, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland have been reporting positivity rates between 5% and 10% in the last two weeks. Positivity rate has been more than 10%  in eight districts in Mizoram, Kerala and Sikkim in the last two weeks.

“These 27 districts need to be monitored very closely,” Bhushan said. He said it is essential for these states and UTs to maintain vigil on the situation with focussed district-level measures for containment of clusters of new cases. “In case of any district reporting a surge in cases, or rise in positivity rates, intensive action and local containment as per the containment framework must be initiated.”

“Strategic containment interventions in identified areas with test positivity rate of over 10% or over 60% bed occupancy on either two supported or ICU beds, include night curfews, restricting intermingling of people, prohibition of congregations (social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related), curtailment of attendees in marriages and funerals or last rites, etc,” he said.

Testing and surveillance interventions include ramping up testing and active case search, testing of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases through rapid antigen tests and retesting by RT-PCR of symptomatic negative rapid antigen tests.

“Strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour at all places and at all times must also be enforced and monitored,” Bhushan said. He said adequate advance information to the community, highlighting the need for stringent containment actions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health ministry Covid Omicron Covid ICU
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp