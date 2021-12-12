STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm Laws Repeal: Rousing welcome for farmers on way back home

Langars (community kitchen) were set-up at many places for farmers by locals and given roti, dal, vegetables, milk, bread pakoras, parshad, jalebis.

Protesting farmers wrap up their protest and head home triumphantly.

Protesting farmers wrap up their protest and head home triumphantly. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

CHANDIGARH: Bhupender Singh, 40, was all smiles on Friday, December 10, 2021, as he rode a tractor back home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district after over a year of protest and said it would bring an end to his ordeal of hanging up on his children on numerous occasions.“My children are very excited. Over the phone they would always say ‘Papa, ghar kab aaoge? Jaldi aa jao!’ (Papa, when will you come home? Please come fast!),” he said. 

Paramjit Singh from Punjab embraced his fellow farmers before starting his journey back home. To welcome the farmers on their way back home, people had gathered at many places on the Delhi-Ambala and Delhi-Hisar national highways and other routes. They honoured the farmers with garlands and sweets. 

Langars (community kitchen) were set-up at many places for farmers by locals and given roti, dal, vegetables, milk, bread pakoras, parshad, jalebis. “We started from Singhu border early morning and reached at Karnal just now in the evening e very slow movement,” said a farmer.

The youth and women performed ‘bhangra’ to the beats of ‘dhol’. Balkar Singh said: “Locals came to meet us today morning to extend their best wishes. We have decorated our tractors with flowers and flags.” At Khanauri on Punjab-Haryana border locals busted firecrackers. 

