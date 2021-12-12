STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moist eyes, broad smiles bid farmers adieu

Students, elders make it a point to gather at Singhu border to bid farewell to farmers who had ‘become like family’

Tents taken down, grounds deserted at Singhu border as farmers started their return journey home.

Tents taken down, grounds deserted at Singhu border as farmers started their return journey home. (PTI | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: As young as class 11 students and as old as 70-year-olds from Delhi reached the Singhu Border on Saturday with flowers, tea, and langar to mark their presence on the historic day when farmers were returning home after a year-long protest.

Gurmeher Kaur, 22, an MCom student from Delhi University, said: “It is not like any other day but a big day in Punjab when the entire family gets together, sings, and dances. Our happiness has no words. We were not here every day but our hearts pained to think about the farmers battling through all weathers.”
Jaskirat Singh, a Class XI student serving tea to the farmers dismantling tents, said, “I come here with my aunt, but my uncle remained here with the farmers. I’ve always loved the fact that my elder brothers are fighting for a cause.”

Kulwant Singh, who sings Kirtan at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, said, “I have come here along with my family including my nine-year-old son to bid the farmers goodbye. We couldn’t be happier to see our people returning home.” 

Manpreet Singh, 27, a web designer from Kalkaji who had reached Singhu Border with his wife, said, “These farmers had come here with a grocery which could last five years so they would have never given up on their fight. It is the government which had to bend its knees and the farmers won.”

Chairman of International Sikh Council and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Bibi Parvinder Kaur Khalsa was also present on Saturday. She shared how she was the first one to bring langars for one lakh farmers to the Singhu Border and set up night shelters for them. 

CM Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted, “There is no substitute for patience, courage and unity. The country can move forward only by mutual brotherhood. The unity of farmer brothers was the biggest strength. My salute to the strong will and vitality of the farmer brothers who are returning home today after a historic victory.”

