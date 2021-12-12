STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Mon killings: Naga civil society wants Centre to apologise & repeal AFSPA

The protestors demanded justice in the case and warned that the people of Tizit would not remain silent till the guilty personnel were punished.

Published: 12th December 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

The civil societies of Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland took out a “mass protest rally” on Saturday demanding the repeal of AFSPA

The civil societies of Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland took out a “mass protest rally” on Saturday demanding the repeal of AFSPA (Photo | EPS)

GUWAHATI: Civil society activists of Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland took out a “mass protest rally” on Saturday demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and flayed the Centre for not tendering an apology for the killings of the civilians by the armed forces last week.

People sit in protest in Mon district of
Nagaland on Saturday | EXPRESS

The protestors demanded justice in the case and warned that the people of Tizit would not remain silent till the guilty personnel were punished.

“Innocent lives were lost in a botched up ambush by the security forces. The Government of India has not apologised so far. The home minister said the victims, who were travelling in a vehicle, did not stop when signaled by the security forces. Who is spreading lies? Tizit will not remain at peace,” a protestor told reporters.

Another protestor identified AFSPA as the root cause of the problem. “We demand AFSPA is repealed from the Northeast. We don’t need the security forces. We want to live independently,” the protestor said.

The protestors held banners that read “Indian troops killing innocent”, “We want justice”, “Revoke Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act”, “Stop state-sponsored terrorism”, etc.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently told the Parliament that the incident happened when the security personnel asked the vehicle carrying the victim mine labourers to stop but it tried to flee. The civil society groups in Nagaland have dismissed the statement as “lie”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mon killing Nagaland killing Nagaland army AFSPA Tizit
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp