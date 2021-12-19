BJP’s loss into gain focus

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Pulling out all stops to beat anti-incumbency and secure a second consecutive term in

Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is focusing on the 70-odd seats the party and its allies could not win in the 2017 Assembly elections, especially the 56 seats where it finished second.

The party leadership, sources said, hopes anti-incumbency against the opposition MLAs representing these constituencies would work in its favour and help compensate for any seats it loses in other parts of the state, particularly western UP, a region that has seen political churn in the wake of the farmers’ agitation, besides other seats where its MLAs are facing anti-incumbency.

As part of the strategy, CM Yogi Adityanath and his deputies — Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma — are launching new developmental projects and addressing public meetings. Explaining the strategy, a senior BJP leader said, “The idea behind the focus on those constituencies which we lost in previous election is to snatch at least 50-60 per cent of those seats from the opposition to cover the losses, if at all, incurred due to the anti-incumbency of our sitting MLAs in some constituencies.”

The BJP had lost two seats — Behat and Saharanpur Urban — in Saharanpur parliamentary segment in western UP to Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), respectively, in 2017. To woo the electorate this time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari University and challenged the Opposition, especially the SP, by comparing the law and order situation under the present dispensation with that under Akhilesh Yadav’s rule.

As achievements of the Yogi government, Shah cited the end of the sale of sugar mills and closing down of illegal slaughterhouses. “When I came to Saharanpur in 2017, many people told me they will vote for change, but also asked me whether migration would decrease. I requested them to vote for BJP to ensure that those who forced them to flee would have to migrate from UP,” he said. Four of the seven Assembly constituencies in Saharanpur have more than 40 per cent Muslim population, but elected BJP candidates. At Jalalabad assembly segment in Shahjahanpur, which the BJP lost to SP, Yogi launched projects worth Rs 269 crore.

At Kairana in Shamli district — which BJP stalwart Hukum Singh’s daughter lost to SP’s Nahid Hassan by 21,162 votes — the CM launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 425 crore and laid the foundation of a PAC battalion. He said migration of Hindu families in 2015-16, allegedly due to fear of the dominant minority, would never happen under a BJP government.

Yogi also inaugurated projects in Rampur district, the stronghold of jailed SP leader Azam Khan. In 2017, the BJP lost three of the five Assembly seats in Rampur parliamentary constituency, including Suar and Rampur Khas. At Thakurdwara, one of the four Assembly seats the party lost in Moradabad parliamentary constituency, and where it finished second, the CM laid the foundation of development projects. He has visited Moradabad, which has over 42 per cent Muslim population, around 10 times in the past five years.

Yogi visited Jaswantnagar in Etawah, the native district of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, where Shivpal Yadav, then the SP candidate, had trounced the BJP by over 50,000 votes in 2017.

Yogi had visited Tamkuhi Raj seat in Kushinagar, which the BJP lost to the Congress last time, on September 12 and inaugurated and laid foundation of developmental projects worth Rs 421 crore. Terming the BJP’s decision to concentrate on seats where it was runner-up last time a “deft political strategy”, political scientist Prof AK Mishra said, “The party had been facing challenge in western UP owing to farmers’ protest. It sensed the problem and started working to neutralise it. It would be interesting to see how far this move pays off to the BJP.”

