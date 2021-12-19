BSF shoots down China-made drone

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force shot down a Chinese-made drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The drone was “detected and downed’ on Friday around 11:10 pm near the Wan border post in Ferozepur sector, officials said on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The shot-down drone | TWITTER

The black-colour flying object was shot at a distance of about 300 metres from the International Border and 150 metres from the border fence, the BSF said.It said the drone, a hexacopter with four batteries, weighed around 23 kg and could carry a payload of around 10 kg. However, the drone was not carrying any payload like drugs, arms or ammunition.

The BSF said that a search operation is being carried out in the incident area. The border guarding force, in the past, had shot down two such drones that originated in Pakistan and were carrying arms and ammunition. Both the incidents took place in the Punjab frontier area.

Captain, Channi spar over security

Former CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was remaining in “denial” about security issues in the state. His charges came after the BSF shot down a Chinese-made drone along the India-Pakistan border in the state. However, Channi countered the charges, stating that Amarinder had “stabbed Punjab in the back” by having an alliance with the BJP. Amarinder tweeted: “Instead of doing Bhangra all day, the Punjab CM should advise his home minister to get active and come out of denial mode.” Amarinder also took a dig at his arch political rival Navjot Singh Sidhu.