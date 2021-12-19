STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defends raising of marriage age

Addressing ‘Minorities Day’ function here, Naqvi lashed out at critics saying the same set of people were also against making instant triple talaq a crime.

Published: 19th December 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday, December 18, 2021, denounced those who are opposing the Centre’s decision to increase the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, and said that constitutional rights of women in India should not get influenced by “Talibani mindset”. 

Addressing ‘Minorities Day’ function here, Naqvi lashed out at critics saying the same set of people were also against making instant triple talaq a crime. The Union minister said those who raised questions on removal of restrictions on Muslim women travelling alone for Haj are “professional protesters” of the essence of the Indian Constitution.

It is the “Talibani mentality” that creates hurdles in women’s liberty, dignity and empowerment, the minister said. “I am shocked and surprised to know that some people are slamming this decision as they feel that a girl would become rogue if the age of marriage is raised to 21 years.

This kind of thought process can only be termed as ‘Talibani mindset’ rather than ‘Hindustani’ thinking,” Naqvi said at the event organised by the National Commission for Minorities. The Cabinet on Wednesday had approved a proposal to raise the legal marriage age of women to 21 from 18 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minority Affairs Minister Marriage age Minimum marriage age
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp