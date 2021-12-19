Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defends raising of marriage age

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday, December 18, 2021, denounced those who are opposing the Centre’s decision to increase the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, and said that constitutional rights of women in India should not get influenced by “Talibani mindset”.

Addressing ‘Minorities Day’ function here, Naqvi lashed out at critics saying the same set of people were also against making instant triple talaq a crime. The Union minister said those who raised questions on removal of restrictions on Muslim women travelling alone for Haj are “professional protesters” of the essence of the Indian Constitution.

It is the “Talibani mentality” that creates hurdles in women’s liberty, dignity and empowerment, the minister said. “I am shocked and surprised to know that some people are slamming this decision as they feel that a girl would become rogue if the age of marriage is raised to 21 years.

This kind of thought process can only be termed as ‘Talibani mindset’ rather than ‘Hindustani’ thinking,” Naqvi said at the event organised by the National Commission for Minorities. The Cabinet on Wednesday had approved a proposal to raise the legal marriage age of women to 21 from 18 years.