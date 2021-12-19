Raipur Diary: 'Chhattisgarh model', Maoist raids and more

Ejaz Kaiser By

Huge cache of Maoist items seized near state border

A joint team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Rajnandgaon district police force and district reserve guards (DRG) during their search operation seized several items, including those of daily need materials and literature, found from the Maoist hideouts at the forested terrain of Pavidih-Parewa not far from the border area of Maharashtra. The operation was planned on a tip-off on the presence of the rebels in the region.The forces spotted Maoist hideout and recovered the items. Such hideouts are often used by the Maoists during their annual Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC).

Baghel government talks of Chhattisgarh model

While the state Congress is in celebration mode on the occasion of three years of the Bhupesh Baghel government, the opposition BJP alleged that the state government miserably failed to meet the promises the ruling party declared in its manifesto for the people during its 36-month rule. Countering the charges, the CM asserted that the Chhattisgarh model is now seen as panacea of inclusive development and growth with the values of harmony, compassion and public participation. CM Baghel said, “People are realising their rights and opportunities in the new paradigm of development and justice.” The BJP cited that out of the 36 promises, the Congress government is yet to begin work on at least 24. The Congress are organising a series of events across the state in celebration.

Producing green aluminium by cutting energy use

Setting new benchmarks in production of ‘green aluminium’, the Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) has achieved notable success in reducing energy consumption as per the established international standards in its various manufacturing processes. In pursuit of ESG goals (environmental, social, corporate governance), the power consumption has reduced significantly during the last four years. The company affirmed that the adoption of smart technologies for heightened operational efficiencies had further bolstered energy optimisation, safety and productivity.

State to form green council in cabinet-level

With an aim towards regenerative, sustainable development intended to counter the detrimental impacts of climate change and conserve natural resources amid increase in the temperature, the Chhattisgarh will form ‘State Green Council’ with the chief minister as its chairman and two cabinet ministers as vice-chairman. There will be 12 members in the council including chief secretary and principal secretary. The chairman can also nominate seven members who are renowned personalities for the council. The 6-R policy which includes Rethink, Reuse, Recycle, Repair, Reduce, Refuge remains a focal point on waste management.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com