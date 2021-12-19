‘Trinamool brought outsiders to unleash muscle in civic polls’

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: Hours before the civic polls in Kolkata, mercury in Bengal politics soared high as the BJP alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had brought hundreds of outsiders who would flex muscles during the electoral exercise. The saffron party alleged that the TMC had kept “these musclemen” at secret places on the outskirts of the state capital.

The allegation assumes significance in the light of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s recent warning to his party workers that if anyone tried to resist voters from exercising their franchise, he would be suspended.

A total of 1,139 out of 4,939 polling booths have been identified as sensitive. More than 25,000 police personnel will be deployed on the polling day. The state election commission clamped Section 144 of CrPC across the state capital from Saturday.

“We have specific information that the TMC has kept their goons ready at Dankuni in Hooghly who will intimidate our voters on Sunday. The goons have been brought from the ruling party’s strongholds in Kolkata’s adjoining districts,” alleged BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

The Bengal’s ruling party, however, rubbished the allegation. “Elections in the state are conducted amid the ambiance of the festival. The BJP leaders realised that the party would be washed away in this civic polls and this is why they are making this baseless allegation,’’ said Firhad Hakim, incumbent mayor of Kolkata civic body.

CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek recently warned the TMC workers of strict action if they found using ‘’unfair means. If anyone shows dadagiri (highhandedness), he will be expelled from the party within 24 hours,’’ he said while addressing a meeting in Kolkata recently. Abhishek’s caution drew flak from both the BJP and the CPI(M).